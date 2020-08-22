Financial Contrast: South State (NASDAQ:SSB) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares South State and TriCo Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South State $734.39 million 5.52 $186.48 million $5.63 10.15 TriCo Bancshares $325.96 million 2.56 $92.07 million $3.00 9.34

South State has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South State, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

South State has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South State and TriCo Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South State 4.99% 5.82% 0.78% TriCo Bancshares 21.67% 7.86% 1.05%

Dividends

South State pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. South State pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South State has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of South State shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of South State shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for South State and TriCo Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South State 0 1 5 0 2.83 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

South State presently has a consensus price target of $66.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than South State.

Summary

South State beats TriCo Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services. It serves customers through 168 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 8 North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 69 traditional branches, 9 in-store branches, and 2 loan production offices in northern and central California. TriCo Bancshares was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

