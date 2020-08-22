Financial Comparison: NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and eHealth (NYSE:EHTH)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NYSE:SLQT and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 eHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 58.41%. eHealth has a consensus price target of $149.18, indicating a potential upside of 117.56%. Given eHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than NYSE:SLQT.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A eHealth 13.74% 12.68% 10.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and eHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT $337.47 million 9.48 $72.58 million N/A N/A eHealth $506.20 million 3.49 $66.89 million $3.50 19.59

NYSE:SLQT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eHealth.

Summary

eHealth beats NYSE:SLQT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NYSE:SLQT

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

