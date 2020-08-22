Financial Analysis: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NASDAQ:BR)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.21% 48.87% 12.79%

Volatility & Risk

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Customer Relations Centers and Broadridge Financial Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus target price of $138.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and Broadridge Financial Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $173.41 million 0.43 $13.06 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.48 $462.50 million $5.03 27.21

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats China Customer Relations Centers on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

