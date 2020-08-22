Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.24.

Shares of FATE opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

