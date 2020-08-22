FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $356.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.91, for a total value of $618,990.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,090.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

