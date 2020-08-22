Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO Sells $3,177,592.20 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David M. Wehner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 15th, David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $471,799.44.

Shares of FB stock opened at $267.01 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.60. The company has a market capitalization of $766.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,504 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Carve CapitalAB bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 352,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

