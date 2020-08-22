Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $193.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $190.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $302.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $772.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.00 million to $783.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $801.90 million, with estimates ranging from $792.80 million to $811.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exterran currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. Exterran has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

