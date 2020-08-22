ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $10.10. ExOne shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 79,483 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ExOne in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, research analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ExOne by 1,085.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExOne during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExOne during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

