Eventbrite Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 2,394 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Eventbrite stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

