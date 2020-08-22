E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.25.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth about $963,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the second quarter worth about $9,374,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

