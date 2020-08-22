Estee Lauder Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,862 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the typical volume of 977 call options.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $207.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.