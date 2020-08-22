Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.22

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $18.47. Escalade shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 475 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $259.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $166,239.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,103.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin purchased 5,783 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $72,229.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,965.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,155 shares of company stock worth $241,342. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 94.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Escalade by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

