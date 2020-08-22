Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.56. Equus Total Return shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 7,028 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Equus Total Return from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29.

In other Equus Total Return news, CEO John A. Hardy purchased 3,228,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $3,776,788.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equus Total Return Company Profile (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

