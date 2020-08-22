Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Equitrans Midstream worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

ETRN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.33 million. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

