Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nabtesco Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nabtesco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NCTKF stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.74. Nabtesco has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.