EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Critical Analysis

EP Energy (OTCMKTS:EPEGQ) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get EP Energy alerts:

EP Energy has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for EP Energy and Rwe Ag Sp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EP Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 8 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EP Energy and Rwe Ag Sp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy $820.00 million 0.01 -$943.00 million N/A N/A Rwe Ag Sp $14.70 billion 1.61 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -30.31

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than EP Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EP Energy and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy -115.00% N/A -6.82% Rwe Ag Sp 69.17% 0.17% 0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EP Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rwe Ag Sp beats EP Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EP Energy

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its assets are located primarily in three areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; Northeastern Utah in the Uinta basin; and the Permian basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, EP Energy Corporation had proved reserves of 324.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and had average net daily production of 80,654 barrel of oil equivalent per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 3, 2019, EP Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for EP Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.