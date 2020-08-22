EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 78.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in EOG Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,130 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 183,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

