Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.19 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1,745.90%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

