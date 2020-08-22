Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.19 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1,745.90%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.