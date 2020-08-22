Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

Enteq Upstream PLC (LON:NTQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $12.50. Enteq Upstream shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 240,789 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16.

In other news, insider David Steel acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,766.24).

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

