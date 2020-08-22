Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.70.

TSE ESI opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.08. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

