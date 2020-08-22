Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Eisai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of ESALY opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Eisai has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

