Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $66.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,767,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

