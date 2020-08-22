EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.01

EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCMKTS:EDRVF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $16.32. EDP Renovaveis shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 16,840 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renovaveis in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renovaveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Santander lowered EDP Renovaveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renovaveis has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

