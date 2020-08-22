Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 571 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.81 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

