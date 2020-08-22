Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.