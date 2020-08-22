Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $95,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 877.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $31.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

