Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $51,000 in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $157.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $289.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.62. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $295.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,709.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

