Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 126.1% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 67,938 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,896 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $31,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $60,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,898 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.