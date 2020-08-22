Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Okta were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $208.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.67. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

