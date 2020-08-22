eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. eBay’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,963 shares of company stock worth $4,575,396. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

