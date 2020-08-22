Eastmain Resources’ (EANRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eastmain Resources (OTCMKTS:EANRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.65 price target on the stock.

EANRF opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Eastmain Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Clearwater project, which hosts the Eau Claire gold deposit covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of QuÃ©bec.

