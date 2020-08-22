DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RWE (FRA:RWE)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.81 ($38.60).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €32.54 ($38.28) on Wednesday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €32.79 and a 200 day moving average of €29.54.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

