Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells $104,083.18 in Stock

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $104,083.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,346.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

