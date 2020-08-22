Duerr (ETR:DUE) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.46 ($32.30).

DUE opened at €26.90 ($31.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($38.71). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

