Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIIBF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dorel Industries from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

