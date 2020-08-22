Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIIBF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dorel Industries from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

