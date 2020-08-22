Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DOMO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $37.40 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,624.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1,902.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 143,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 233,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

