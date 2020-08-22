Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €7.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.31% from the stock’s previous close.

DEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €5.95 ($7.00).

Get Deutz alerts:

Deutz stock opened at €4.46 ($5.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.56 million and a P/E ratio of -11.96. Deutz has a 1 year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of €6.19 ($7.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of €4.47 and a 200-day moving average of €4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.