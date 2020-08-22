Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €5.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEZ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.95 ($7.00).

ETR:DEZ opened at €4.46 ($5.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.56 million and a PE ratio of -11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Deutz has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 52-week high of €6.19 ($7.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €4.04.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

