Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €37.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €37.00 ($43.53) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($46.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.34 ($48.63).

DWNI opened at €44.25 ($52.06) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.29.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

