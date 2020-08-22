Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €37.88 ($44.56).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €38.25 ($45.00) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.76. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

