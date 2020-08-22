CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

CVBF stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

