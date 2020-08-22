CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.61

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.61 and traded as low as $31.19. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the period.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.