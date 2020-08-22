CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA’s (EVD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Shares of EVD opened at €36.04 ($42.40) on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 1 year high of €61.55 ($72.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

