CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €41.50 ($48.82).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €36.04 ($42.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.36. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 12-month high of €61.55 ($72.41).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

