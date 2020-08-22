CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 160 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 45,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $198.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

