CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.