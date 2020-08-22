CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $95,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.