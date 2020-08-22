CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,305 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,326,000 after acquiring an additional 143,259 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

SSNC stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

