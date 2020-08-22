CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 197,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.60 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $115,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

