CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 77,659 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,301,322. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.